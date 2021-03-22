Datuk Seri businessman claims trial to charges of molestation, uttering obscenity against daughter

Lawyer M. Puravalen, who is representing the accused in a molest case, arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court March 22, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — A Datuk Seri businessman claimed trial at the Magistrates Court here today to alleged molestation against his daughter through the use of criminal force and obscenity to outrage her modesty a year ago.

The 49-year-old businessman was accused of committing the offences at a house in Taman Kosmo Jaya, Jalan Sentul between July 16, 2020 and January 9.

According to the charge sheet, the accused allegedly used criminal force with the intention to outrage his daughter’s modesty at the house’s living room on July 16, 2020 for the first charge.

For the second charge, the accused allegedly committed the same offence against his daughter at the same house earlier this year on January 9.

As for the final charge, the accused was alleged to have used obscenity against his daughter with the intention to outrage her modesty while they were travelling in a vehicle on July 17, 2020.

The three charges were framed under Sections 354 and 509 of the Penal Code with the use of criminal force and the use of gestures with the intent to outrage one’s modesty.

A conviction under Section 354 could result in imprisonment for a term of not more than 10 years or a fine or with whipping or with any two of such punishments.

As for Section 509, a conviction could result in imprisonment for a term of not more than five years or a fine or both.

The accused entered his plea before magistrate Wong Chai Sia.

Lawyer Datuk K. Ganesh held a watching brief for the victim while the accused was represented by lawyer M. Puravalen.

MORE TO COME

* A previous version of this story contained errors which have since been corrected.