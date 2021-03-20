Sexual bribery: Sabah dept head transferred immediately

The department head has been transferred while awaiting further action from authorities. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KOTA KINABALU, March 20 — A state government department head, who was arrested yesterday for allegedly asking for bribes in the form of sexual services from a woman, has been immediately transferred while awaiting further action by the authorities.

Sabah state secretary Datuk Safar Untong, in a statement today, said the state government viewed such matters very seriously and placed great emphasis on the integrity and conduct of the state’s civil servants, as stated in the Sabah State Public Officers Regulations 2008.

As such, he said appropriate legal action would be taken immediately against the officer involved.

“The Sabah Public Services Department will give its full cooperation to the Sabah MACC (Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission) in its investigation.

“The state government is very committed to addressing such issues so as to enhance public’s confidence in the integrity of its civil servants and transparency of the department’s service delivery,” he said.

Sabah MACC director S. Karunanithy confirmed the arrest of a state government department head on suspicion of asking for bribes in the form of sexual services from a woman in order for him to support her application for a loan in the agriculture sector. — Bernama