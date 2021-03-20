Saifuddin: ‘Ziarah Finas Prihatin’ programme continues despite MCO

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said the programme was part of Finas’ efforts to recognise veteran artists who have contributed a lot to the creative industry .— Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — The ‘Ziarah Finas Prihatin’ Programme continues to run although the country is now under the Conditional Movement Control Order (MCO) or Recovery MCO, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

He said the programme, organised by the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas), was being held without publicity, in compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) and with police permission to visit the targeted individuals.

“Actually, this programme is being held all the time and I was the only one who joins them once in a while. The chairman (Zakaria Abdul Hamid), CEO (chief executive officer Ahmad Idham Ahmad Nadzri) and board members are usually present.

“We have to visit the veteran artists but we don’t go in a large group, only one or two people. What is important, if someone is ill or died, we will come and visit,” he said during the Ziarah Finas Prihatin 3.0 programme here, today.

Saifuddin said the programme was part of Finas’ efforts to recognise veteran artists who have contributed a lot to the creative industry.

“Hopefully, this visit will ease their burden and motivate the young film industry players that we (the government) really want to develop the industry to be better and systematic for future success,” he said.

Earlier, Saifuddin visited veteran actors Datin Normala Omar and A. Galak, whose real name is Zakaria Ahmad, before visiting veteran singer Aspalela Abdullah at their homes around Kuala Lumpur and Selangor. — Bernama