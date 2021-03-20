Rasah Wanita Umno Chief dies aged 75

SEREMBAN, March 20 — Rasah Wanita Umno head, Hapsah Hamid, 75, died in her daughter’s residence in Kampung Jiboi Baru here of a fever at 5 am this morning.

Her granddaughter, Faiqah Khairul Azam, 25, said her grandmother was suffering from a brain tumour in the past three years and had just undergone a surgery about three week ago at a private hospital in Damansara, Selangor.

“My grandma was having fever in the past two days and her tumour was still there while the latest operation was her third,” she said when contacted by Bernama.

She said the remains would be brought back to her grandmother’s own house in Taman Bukit Kepayang here before being laid to rest at Tuan Haji Said Muslim Cemetrey in Seremban after Zohor prayer.

The late Wanita Umno division chief left behind five children, three daughters and two sons.

Hapsah who was an Umno stalwart, held the post of Rasah Wanita Umno chief for the past five terms. — Bernama