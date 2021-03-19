Police say investigating MCO SOP breach during Perak DAP convention commotion

Kampar DAP MP Thomas Su arrives for the Perak DAP party election at Ipoh Convention Centre, March 14, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, March 19 — Police said today they are analysing videos and photos of the commotion during Perak DAP 19th Convention to identify the individuals who violated the standard operating procedures (SOP) under the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Perak police chief commissioner Datuk Mohd Faridalathrash Wahid said that police have received reports over the incident which took place at the Ipoh Convention Centre here last Sunday.

“We have opened the investigation paper and the case is being investigated under Section 22A of the Emergency Ordinance (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021,” he said in a statement.

He also said that police have called the convention organiser to get the full information of the incident.

“Based on that, we found that the number of delegates who attended the convention was 1,731 which is less than the maximum capacity of the hall, which is 4,500,” he said.

He said that the investigation paper will be referred to the deputy public prosecutor for further instruction.

He also urged the public to not make any irresponsible speculations and statements which can affect the process of the police investigation.

On Sunday, chaos broke out at the DAP party election after factions from parliamentarians M. Kulasegaran and Thomas Su claimed that the registration of delegates was not conducted fairly.

Su, who was accompanied by his team, was seen demanding an explanation from the election committee over the delegates’ registration procedures before walking into the hall furiously.

Shouts calling Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming ‘a liar’ were also heard when the group entered the convention hall.