EDICT suggests setting up RCI on IGP’s cartel within police force claim

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — A non-governmental organisation today urged Putrajaya to set up a royal commission of inquiry (RCI) to investigate claims made by Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador over the alleged conspiracy to remove him from the force from within.

Eliminating Deaths and Abuse In Custody Together (EDICT) said that an RCI is the only way to identify officers involved in the conspiracy.

“The recent statement by Abdul Hamid was as if he was pleading with the government to quickly take action and act.

“EDICT believes that this police cartel already has arms in every police department, making it more logical for an independent body like an RCI to investigate and identify those involved,” the group said.

EDICT also reminded the government to quickly establish the Independent Police Complaints & Misconduct Commission (IPCMC), as this would be a long-term solution to remove this alleged cartel within the police force.

“In this situation, the government cannot depend on the police to investigate its own as members of this cartel may already hold certain departments in the police force.

“If the government continues to act like it does not care, we worry that the country will be ruled by ruthless enforcers dressed in uniforms which will threaten the peace within the country,” the group said.

Yesterday, Abdul Hamid told Sinar Harian in an exclusive interview that an alleged group of younger police officers are purportedly masterminds behind a cartel that aims to remove him from his post and take control of the police force for their own purposes.

Abdul Hamid was responding to allegations of an alleged cartel within the police force planning to take power for themselves to ease their criminal activities.