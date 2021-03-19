‘Datuk’ charged with money laundering involving over RM8m

Datuk Ahmad Azwan Aboo Mansoor, 51 pleaded not guilty to all the charges before judge Hasbullah Adam.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 ― A man, with the title “Datuk”, was charged in the Sessions Court here today with 16 counts of money laundering, involving more than RM8 million in proceeds from unlawful activities.

Datuk Ahmad Azwan Aboo Mansoor, 51, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges before judge Hasbullah Adam.

On the first to the seventh count, he was alleged to have disposed of RM815,863.06 in ill-gotten gains from his saving account at Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad, Taman Melawati branch here between April 2016 and April 2018.

He also faced five charges with transferring RM3,020,299.98, allegedly proceeds from unlawful activities, from his bank account to another of his bank and two others, one belonging to a man and the other, belonging to a company, at the same place between June 11, 2016 and Dec 20, 2017.

On four other charges, Ahmad Azwan was charged with receiving RM4,180,396.59 in ill-gotten gains which were deposited into his saving accounts at Taman Melawati branch of Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad and Taman Setiawangsa branch of Malayan Banking Berhad here between Dec 10, 2016 and March 9, 2018.

All the charges were framed under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act, which provides an imprisonment for up to 15 years and fine of not less than five times the amount of the ill-gotten gains, or RM5 million, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Ahmad Azwan was allowed bail of RM50,000 with one surety for all the charges and the court set April 22 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Rohaiza Zainal, while lawyer Harjinder Singh represented Ahmad Azwan. ― Bernama