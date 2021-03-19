Cops say ‘have to be careful’ in probing SOP breaches at wedding, ‘fun ride’ attended by ministers

Sepang district police chief Assistant Commissioner Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof was quoted as saying that the police are taking extra care when handling such cases involving politicians and ministers. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — The police said they have launched investigations into alleged breaches of movement control order (MCO) regulations involving events that saw ministers and politicians among those in attendance.

Free Malaysia Today quoted Sepang district police chief Assistant Commissioner Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof however saying that the police are taking extra care when handling such cases involving politicians and ministers.

“We have to be careful in handling these cases because it involves prominent individuals, politicians and ministers.

This is to avoid causing any misunderstanding and further problems later on,” he reportedly said.

Wan Kamarul Azran said among the events being investigated are a wedding reception supposedly held in Seremban, Negri Sembilan attended by several VIPs, and a “fun ride” cycling event attended by Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin.

The senior officer said another event involving Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa is also being investigated by the authorities, but he did not specify what the event was.

Wan Kamarul Azran was quoted saying how investigations into these cases are still in their early stages, not yet at the depth requiring the implicated ministers’ to have their statements recorded by investigators, and that organisers of these events would be interviewed first.

“We will mobilise our investigators to record the statements of the organisers of the events from the various locations, including Seremban and Kuala Lumpur,” he was quoted saying.

He expressed his optimism at obtaining sufficient information from these organisers alone to move forward with the case for it to be handed over to the state contingent headquarters and Bukit Aman.

Explaining further, Wan Kamarul Azran said investigations into the supposed wedding were triggered after a report was lodged by the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) alleging that prominent individuals attended the reception that was held at a venue beyond state lines.

The event in question, according to the report, was the March 14 wedding reception of Jelebu MP Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias’ daughter Noor Syahira, which was held in Seremban, Negri Sembilan.

Wan Kamarul Azran explained his district had been tasked to investigate the matter as the complainant, Muda’s Mutalib Uthman discovered the alleged offence while in Sepang.

Among those who supposedly attended the wedding include Annuar, Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, and Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad.