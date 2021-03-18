Sibu disaster management committee announces closure of SJK Methodist after teacher's positive Covid test

Annuar asked for cooperation from the people in the area to turn up for the swab test. — Borneo Post pic

SIBU, March 18 — SJK Methodist here is closed today until further notice after a teacher with symptoms tested positive for Covid-19, said Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee.

He pointed out that the school will only reopen after the Covid-19 swab tests to be conducted for close contacts of the index case have been released.

“We (SDDMC) have made a decision that the headmaster will identify all the close contacts with the index case including teachers and pupils for them to undergo swab tests at Lanang Health Clinic on Friday,” he told The Borneo Post last night.

He said he had discussed the matter with the school’s headmaster, Sibu District Education officer Ahli Chikba and State Education Department director Dr Norisah Suhaili, and had informed State Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas on the move.

“I also advise those with symptoms of sore throat, fever or flu-like symptoms not to go to work and parents should not send their children to school.

“The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) will carry out sanitisation tomorrow (March 18),” said Dr Annuar, who is also Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing.

Additionally, he also disclosed that the Covid-19 active case detection operation for Kampung Hilir folks will start today at the parking space at Jalan Masjid next to An-Nur Mosque.

He asked for cooperation from the people in the area to turn up for the swab test. — Borneo Post