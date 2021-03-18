Sarawak writes to federal govt on proposed purchase of vaccines

The Sarawak government intends to purchase Covid-19 vaccines for the state. ― Picture by Hari Anggara.

KUCHING, March 18 — The Sarawak government has sent a letter to the federal government regarding the former’s intention to purchase Covid-19 vaccines for the state, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said the letter was sent to National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin today.

“I have sent a letter to Khairy to tell him that Sarawak does intend to buy vaccines.

“(The purchase will be made) if the vaccine supplied by the federal government cannot meet the requirements of the immunisation programme in Sarawak, which is scheduled to be completed in August,” he said at the Covid-19 daily press conference here today.

Khairy had been reported as saying that he had not received any official application from any state for the purchase of Covid-19 vaccine.

According to Khairy, his team does not have any problem if state governments intend to buy their own vaccines and that permission can be granted for them to make the procurement. — Bernama