No comment, says Securities Commission of last Dec’s alleged share selloff by senior Ambank officials

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 18 — The Securities Commission (SC) Malaysia has declined to comment on alleged transactions by senior officials of Ambank last December.

Its executive chairman Datuk Syed Zaid Albar said while SC is aware of the matter, the commission cannot comment at the moment.

“We are aware of this and if you are to ask whether or not this is considered insider trading, we of course cannot make any comment or determination until the SC has reviewed all the evidence and circumstances relating to the matter,” Syed Zaid told reporters during a virtual press conference today.

On March 8, news reports revealed that three more senior executives at AMMB Holdings Bhd (AmBank) sold their shares in late December.

MORE TO COME