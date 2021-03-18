Miri MP joins list of PKR reps claiming enticed to leave party

Dr Teo said that he believed Anwar had the necessary leadership qualities to steer the country — including Sarawak — through tough times and bring together a multicultural and multiracial society. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — Miri MP Dr Michael Teo Yu Keng appears to be the latest lawmaker from PKR who have claimed they were actively wooed to quit their parties and support the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

In a statement today, Dr Teo claimed that there have been multiple attempts over “several months” to coax him to leave PKR and betray party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, but asserted said he would not quit the Opposition party.

He also called on all PKR members, leaders and supporters to continue backing it.

“I have received various offers from certain parties who are trying to undermine the democratic process in our country through the installation of a morally corrupt and weak back door government that grabbed power a year ago via a parliamentary coup d'etat,” he said referring to the French term that signifies the seizing of a government's power.

“However, my personal standard conviction remains strong and I reaffirm here that under no circumstances will I be coerced or bought by any party.”

Dr Teo also said that he believed Anwar had the necessary leadership qualities to steer the country — including Sarawak — through tough times and bring together a multicultural and multiracial society.

Other PKR MPs who have made similar claims include Padang Serai MP M. Karupaiya and Putatan MP Awang Husaini. Both previously alleged that PN proxies have made overtures to entice them to switch their allegiances.

Two days ago, Anwar said that he was planning to meet Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief Datuk Seri Azam Baki over the allegations.

Anwar had also listed Sekijang MP Hajah Natrah Ismail and Sungai Siput MP Kesavan Subramaniam as among those who had been facing the menace.

Since last month, several PKR MPs — namely Kuala Langat MP Dr Xavier Jayakumar, Julau MP Larry Sng and Tebrau MP Steven Choong — have chosen to leave the party, becoming independents who pledge support to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.