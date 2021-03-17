Penang CM calls for schools with active Covid-19 cases to close, revert to online learning

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks to the press at a press conference here in Komtar, George Town March 8, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 17 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow has called for schools with active Covid-19 cases in Penang to close down with immediate effect and for students to revert to home-based learning (PdPR).

He said the state education department must evaluate the risks based on advice from the state health department for the safety of the students, teachers and workers in these schools.

"The state was just informed by the state education department that it was not allowed to close schools with active Covid-19 cases unless with the permission of the senior education minister," he said in a statement.

He said there have been some cases detected in schools such as Kolej Vokasional Butterworth in North Seberang Perai and other similar cases.

In recent weeks, Covid-19 cases have been reported among students in several schools within the state, but schools have opted to remain open while only those who had been in close contact with the affected students were quarantined.