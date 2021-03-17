Covid-19: 1,219 new cases today, 499 in Selangor alone

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah is pictured at a vaccination centre in Putrajaya March 17, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 17 — New Covid-19 cases rose marginally to 1,219 today, according to Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

A tweet by Dr Noor Hisham showed that Selangor again topped the list with 499 new infections, followed by Sarawak with 225 cases, and Johor with 169 new infections.

Penang recorded 69 new infections over the last day, while 54 more cases were detected in Kuala Lumpur.

The current cumulative case count stands at 327,253 infections locally.

MORE TO COME