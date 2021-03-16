Dr Noor Hisham: Five new Covid-19 clusters detected in Sarawak, Kelantan and Kuala Lumpur

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah during a media conference on Covid-19 development in Putrajaya, March 4, 2021. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 16 — Another five clusters were detected today, three in Sarawak and one apiece in Kelantan and here, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah revealed today.

Three of these clusters were community clusters while the remaining two were workplace clusters.

“There are 428 active clusters with 827 ended including the eight today,” Dr Noor Hisham said in a statement today.

“Today’s cases came from 55 existing clusters with the highest cases coming from the Medan Bayan Lepas (58 cases), Jalan Nusa Mega (28 cases) and Kemuning Enam (28 cases) clusters.”

The first new cluster is dubbed the Jalan Kampung Hilir cluster in Sibu, Sarawak where the index case was found positive on March 12. After close contact tracing another 35 were found positive from 41 screenings.

The Nanga Bulo cluster is a community cluster involving the district of Julau in Sarawak. A total of 160 individuals were screened here following close contact tracing and 34 were found positive.

The Banggol Chicha cluster involves the districts of Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu and Tumpat in Kelantan. The index case was found positive after being warded on March 13. Another 17 individuals were found positive following screenings done on 87 individuals in this cluster.

The Jalan Sanyan cluster in Sibu, Sarawak is the first workplace cluster today involving staff at a shopping mall located on Jalan Sanyan.

As of today, 19 individuals have been screened and all were found positive for Covid-19.

The last cluster is the Jalan Taiping cluster involving the districts of Kepong, Cheras and Titiwangsa in Kuala Lumpur.

The index case was found positive on March 10 following close contact tracing at a public administration located along Jalan Taiping, Titiwangsa. Following screenings done on 137 individuals, eight were found positive.

Malaysia recorded its lowest ever number of daily cases since MCO 2.0 today with 1,063 cases.