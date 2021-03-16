32,711 individuals in Sabah have received Covid-19 vaccine first dose, says Masidi

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech CoviD-19 vaccine injection in Kota Kinabalu, March 4, 2021. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, March 16 — A total of 32,711 individuals in Sabah have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said.

Masidi, who is also the state government spokesperson for Covid-19, said in a statement that out of that total, 3,924 individuals received their shots today.

Meanwhile, he said 38 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Sabah today, bringing the cumulative number in the state to 53,970 cases.

He said 70 patients were also discharged today, which takes the recovery tally in Sabah to 53,065.

He also said that the state government had distributed 286,255 food aid baskets to the needy through the Covid-19 Bantuan Prihatin 2.0 programme. — Bernama