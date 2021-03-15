Malaysia reports lowest new daily Covid-19 cases of 2021

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah arrives for his daily press conference on Covid-19 in Putrajaya February 9, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 15 — Malaysia registered its lowest amount of daily Covid-19 cases for 2021 today, with just 1,208 reported

In a statement, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Selangor remained the state with the most new cases at 379, followed by Sarawak with 251 cases and Penang with 142 cases.

He reported three more deaths as of today, bringing the total number of deaths from Covid-19 in the country to 1,213.

“Currently we have 155 Covid-19 patients being treated in intensive care units (ICU), with 70 needing ventilators to help them breathe,” he said.

Other states recording new Covid-19 cases were Johor (118), Negri Sembilan (80), Kuala Lumpur (61), Terengganu (39), Perak (37), Sabah (29), Kedah (27), Kelantan (25), Pahang (17) and Melaka (two).

Labuan and Perlis did not record new cases of Covid-19 today.

Of today’s deaths, Dr Noor Hisham said there was one each in Selangor, Johor and Sarawak.

“All the deaths today involved patients who had severe medical conditions like high blood pressure and asthma,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham added that 13 new Covid-19 clusters were also identified today, with 12 of them being related to workplaces.

“The new clusters are called the Sungai Puloh, Batu Tiga Lama, Perusahaan Amari, Jalan Mega Lima, Jalan Delima, Batu 19, Jalan Tanjung, Industri Gunung Mas, Jalan Lapan Belas, Tapak Bina Meha, Kampung Air Batang, Chendering Height and Jalan Sekerat,” he said.

He added that six existing clusters also came to an end today, those being the Jalan Tropicana, Pengkalan Teras, Jalan Perindustrian Getah, Lengkok Pantai, Tabong and Jalan Niaga clusters.