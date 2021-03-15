Health minister: Covid-19 SOPs working, daily cases could fall to 500 soon

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba speaks at a press conference in Putrajaya March 15, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 15 — The standard operating procedures (SOPs) to suppress Covid-19 have been successful in reducing the disease’s effective reproduction number (Rt) to 0.87, according to Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

He said this was a drop from an Rt of 0.9 from two weeks ago and Malaysia could see new daily cases reach 500 soon with continued compliance.

He displayed a projection graph showing that such a drop in daily cases would be possible by May.

“However, if SOPs are not complied with, the Rt is expected to increase again past 1.0, along with the number of daily cases,” he said during a press conference in Putrajaya today.

Dr Adham also revealed that today, 11 districts in peninsula Malaysia have achieved green zone status — signifying zero Covid-19 cases in the area — compared to the six green zone districts on February 28.

Sarawak, meanwhile, has seen a decrease of green zone districts, from 13 to eight. During the same period, Sabah recorded two green zones.

Covid-19 infection rates have been on a general decline since February this year, after the highest daily case record of 5,728 was seen on January 31.

Also, Covid-19 patients are recovering at a higher rate compared to new cases every day, with 1,354 new cases and 1,782 recoveries recorded yesterday.