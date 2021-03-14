Selangor MB says will look into Singapore’s order to recall eggs

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari speaks during a press conference at the Selangor state secretariat building in Shah Alam October 21, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Mar 14 — The Selangor government will monitor situation following the action by Singapore in ordering four importers in the republic to recall eggs from a company in Kuala Selangor.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the matter had to be carefully looked into as it involved trade between two countries.

“I will look into the matter,” he told reporters after opening the Sri Muda Modern Market at Section 25 near here today. Also present was Shah Alam Mayor Datuk Haris Kasim.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that Singapore had instructed four importers to recall eggs supplied by a company in Jeram, Kuala Selangor, following the detection of Salmonella Enteritidis (SE) in the product.

Meanwhile, Haris, in his speech, said the Sri Muda Modern Market was built in June 2017 at a cost of RM28 million. It was completed in December last year.

He said the six-storey modern market had 219 units of business lots.

It is also equipped with a food court, public toilets, prayer rooms, facilities for disabled persons, and a three-storey car park, he added. — Bernama