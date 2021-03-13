Sivarasa: PKR’s Dr Xavier wouldn’t have resigned if not for MACC probe targeted at him

PKR MP Sivarasa Rasiah expressed his sadness at the outcome and urged the government to stop abusing its power. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 14 — PKR MP Sivarasa Rasiah said the reason his former colleague Datuk Dr Xavier Jayakumar had quit the Opposition to support Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was due to pressure from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The Sungai Buloh MP expressed his sadness at the outcome and urged the government to stop abusing its power through selective prosecution in order to pressure the Opposition to jump ship.

“Dr Xavier was one of the original founding members of Parti Keadilan Nasional (as it was called then) in 1999 and has sacrificed and contributed much to the party.

“It is obvious to all and sundry that Dr Xavier would not have done this if not for the selective investigation initiated by the MACC targeted to intimidate him in which to date several of his associates and former ministry staff have been arrested and remanded by MACC.

“I call upon the Perikatan Nasional government to stop this abuse of enforcement agencies such as the MACC through selective investigations to intimidate opposition members of parliament with the aim of pressuring them to cross over,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari reiterated his support and commitment to PKR and Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Amirudin, who is Selangor’s PKR and PH chief, said he would be meeting with constituents from Kuala Langat today to discuss issues regarding the party’s direction and leadership.

“I will be meeting with leaders from Kuala Langat to discuss ways of strengthening and improving the parties' programs. I am confident our brethren in Kuala Langat are still determined to fight with renewed vigor come the next general elections to defend their seat.

“I and other PH state assemblymen would like to guarantee our continued support to Keadilan and PH and prioritise Selangor’s excellence, stability and strength,” he said.

Earlier today, PKR vice-president Dr Xavier announced that he is quitting the Opposition party to support Muhyiddin as an independent.

Dr Xavier said that his decision was borne out of extreme frustration, following a series of events which happened over the past year.