Muhyiddin: ‘The sky is the limit’ for KL-Abu Dhabi ties

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (left) meets Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at Zabeel Palace, March 10, 2021. — Bernama pic

ABU DHABI, March 11 — In an unprecedented move, Abu Dhabi confirms “the sky is the limit” for its cooperation with Kuala Lumpur.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said this was conveyed to him by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi who is also Deputy Prime Minister of United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces during their meeting here yesterday.

“(The phrase) ‘the sky is the limit’ was used by the Crown Prince when referring to the cooperation of the two countries,” said Muhyiddin today.

The Crown Prince also described the ties of the two countries as close and extraordinary, said Muhyiddin.

The prime minister said the bilateral trade between both nations is set to be increased five-fold in value from the current US$3 billion (about RM12 billion).

“During the discussion, I also mentioned that our bilateral trade needs to be increased and the Crown Prince responded: Agreed five times,” he said.

Muhyiddin said UAE also wished to increase its investment in Malaysia which is amounting to US$1.6 billion at the moment. — Bernama

