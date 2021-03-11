Former Johor Amanah rep defends decision to join PKR, says still loyal to Pakatan

Khairuddin stressed that unlike the recent defections involving two PKR federal lawmakers, his move was valid as he is still loyal to PH. — Picture courtesy of Johor Parti Amanah Negara

ISKANDAR PUTERI, March 11 — Former Johor Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) strongman Khairuddin A. Rahim defended his recent decision to quit the party to join PKR, describing it as a 'personal move for something better'.

The 62-year-old Senggarang assemblyman is confident that there will be opportunities for him in his role as an environmental activist as well as a politician within his new party.

“It's my choice to cross over to another PH component party and I believe that PKR is a better platform for me to continue my struggle.

“Basically, what I am doing is a hijrah (Islamic term for migrating). It wasn't an easy decision, but I do hope that the public can accept it as I am doing it for the country and people,” said Khairuddin when asked about his recent move that had caused some uneasiness within the Johor PH chapter.

Khairuddin said that he had explained his decision to leave Amanah to the party’s deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, who is also a fellow elected representative before quitting.

Khairuddin stressed that unlike the recent defections involving two PKR federal lawmakers, his move was valid as he is still loyal to PH.

“I am still very much loyal to Pakatan Harapan and I don’t consider my actions as a defection.

“I also don’t have a problem with my former Amanah colleagues and I believe that we can still work together in my new capacity,” said Khairuddin.

Commenting on his new role with PKR, Khairuddin said he needs to put more effort into the new party as he hopes to also be selected as a parliamentary candidate in Batu Pahat.

“I feel that it is the right time for me to join PKR and at the same time work hard to secure Batu Pahat for Pakatan if the next general election is called,” he said.

On March 1, Khairuddin, together with Mahkota assemblyman Muhamad Said Jonit and Serom assemblyman Faizul Amri Adnan left Amanah officially and joined PKR, following rumours of tensions with the state chapter’s leadership.

Following that, Amanah now has six assemblymen, PKR has seven assemblymen while DAP has 14 assemblymen within the 56-state Johor state assembly.

Earlier on February 28, Julau MP Larry Sng and Choong announced that they have left PKR to support Muhyiddin’s PN government as independents.