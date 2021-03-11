Couple killed in car-trailer collision in Mersing

Mersing district police chief Supt Cyril Edward Nuing said police received an emergency call on the incident at around 2.30pm involving food stall operator, Rosnan Aris, 64, and his wife, Aminah Kodir, 70, from Felda Nitar 2. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

MERSING, March 11 — A married couple died after their car lost control and swerved into the opposite lane and collided with a trailer at Kilometer 54, Jalan Kluang-Mersing here this afternoon.

Mersing district police chief Supt Cyril Edward Nuing said police received an emergency call on the incident at around 2.30pm involving food stall operator, Rosnan Aris, 64, and his wife, Aminah Kodir, 70, from Felda Nitar 2, here.

He said the accident was believed to have happened when the Proton Waja driven by Rosnan from Kluang heading to Mersing lost control and rammed an oncoming trailer laden with sand.

“Rosnan died on the spot and his remains have been sent to the Mersing Hospital forensics department for an autopsy while Aminah succumbed to severe injuries while receiving treatment at Mersing Hospital Emergency Unit.

“The lorry driver, however, did not sustain any injuries,” he said when contacted here today, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama