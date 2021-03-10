Remand for woman accused of killing neighbour in Subang Jaya, hiding body under bed

Subang Jaya District Police chief ACP Abd Khalid Othman said the 39-year-old suspect, who is a kuih maker, had been remanded until Monday to help in investigations into the case. — IStock.com pic via AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — An Indonesian woman, who was arrested in connection with the murder of her compatriot on the second floor of an apartment unit in Persiaran Subang Mewah, Subang Jaya, here on Monday, has been remanded for six days.

Subang Jaya District Police chief ACP Abd Khalid Othman said the 39-year-old suspect, who is a kuih maker, had been remanded until Monday (March 15) to help in investigations into the case and that police did not find any weapon used by the suspect.

Yesterday, the body of a woman, a kuih seller, was found under the suspect’s bed. — Bernama