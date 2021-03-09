Top Glove says review finds no forced labour as of January

Top Glove Corporation Berhad’s workers are seen in a bus in Klang November 16, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Malaysia’s Top Glove Corp said today an independent consultant had concluded that there was no systemic forced labour at the company as of January.

Top Glove Executive Director Lim Cheong Guan told an earnings call the conclusion followed the consultant’s verification of the company’s corrective action plan submitted to US authorities. Top Glove is the world’s biggest maker of medical gloves.

Last July, the US Customs and Border Protection placed an import ban on Top Glove’s subsidiaries over allegations of forced labour. — Reuters