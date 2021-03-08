Syed Saddiq to study public policy for one month in Singapore, relinquishes MP pay for March

Although Syed Saddiq did not specify the date of his departure, he said he is voluntarily foregoing his MP salary for the month of March. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman today announced that he will be spending a month in Singapore to complete his studies in public policy.

The former youth and sports minister said he had engaged in online classes for the executive course at the National University of Singapore since last September, but now needed to attend some physical classes to complete the programme.

“I’m not going on holiday, but for studies.

“I hope my studies in the ‘public policy’ field will make me a better Member of Parliament and policy maker for Muar and Malaysia,” he said on his Facebook page, adding that he had received a full scholarship for the course.

Although Syed Saddiq did not specify the date of his departure, he said he is voluntarily foregoing his MP salary for the month of March.

He added that his salary will instead be given for the use of the Muar parliamentary constituency for the duration of his stay in Singapore, and that his “team” will continue his work there in his absence.

“I don’t deserve to keep my salary while I further my studies.”

Syed Saddiq made history in 2018 as the youngest Malaysian to be appointed a federal minister, at the age of 26.

He reportedly turned down scholarships from Oxford University in the UK twice, in 2017 and 2018, to pursue a Master’s in Public Policy, choosing to embark on a political career instead.