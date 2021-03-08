Singapore to offer Covid-19 vaccination to selected cargo drivers from Malaysia

The Singapore MOH said those who are eligible for vaccination will be notified via a personalised Short Message Service (SMS) from the republic’s Ministry of Trade and Industry and will be contacted subsequently for an appointment to undergo vaccination at designated sites in Singapore. ― Picture by Hari Anggara.

SINGAPORE, March 8 — The Covid-19 vaccination will be offered later this month to selected cargo drivers and accompanying personnel who enter Singapore from Malaysia on a regular basis, according to the Singapore Ministry of Health (MOH) today.

It is aimed at minimising transmission risks from workers who engage in the supply of essential goods to Singapore, said the ministry in a statement here.

“Vaccination will provide an additional layer of protection against Covid-19, ensuring that these personnel can continue to deliver essential goods to Singapore safely,” it said.

The Singapore MOH said those who are eligible for vaccination will be notified via a personalised Short Message Service (SMS) from the republic’s Ministry of Trade and Industry and will be contacted subsequently for an appointment to undergo vaccination at designated sites in Singapore.

Those who are not vaccinated may continue to enter, subject to the prevailing infection control measures such as on-arrival testing and corresponding safe management measures, it added.

On the Singapore vaccination programme, the ministry said as of March 7, 2021, it has administered more than 596,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

In total, the Singapore MOH said about 379,000 individuals in Singapore have received at least the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, of whom more than 217,000 have received their second dose, and completed the full vaccination regimen.

The ministry also said that as more vaccine stocks arrive, it will extend vaccination to essential personnel involved in other critical functions, such as postmen and delivery staff, as well as news reporters, and bank operation staff engaged in critical banking and financial systems operations.

The ministry said that together with relevant government agencies and statutory boards, they have been progressively offering vaccination to personnel who provide essential services.

These include security agencies responsible for safeguarding its borders and law and order, including the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers; those involved in the provision of utilities such as water, energy and telecommunications services; and workers who ensure the supply of essential food and household items. — Bernama