Wireman in Johor charged with sexual assault on daughter

JOHOR BARU, Mar 7 — A wireman pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to two counts of committing physical sexual assault on his 14-year-old daughter.

He made the plea before judge Wan Mohd Norisham Wan Yaakob.

The man, aged 42, was charged with committing the offence on the girl at a house in Jalan Camar 9, Bandar Putra Kulai, Kulai, in February and June 2020.

The charges were made under Section 14 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

The court set April 25 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Lydia Salleh, while lawyer Khairul Azwad Sariman represented the lawyer. — Bernama