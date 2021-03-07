Muhyiddin and wife perform 'umrah' in Mecca amid official Saudi visit

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his wife Puan Sri Noorainee Abdul Rahman during arrival at King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah, March 6, 2021. — Bernama pic

MECCA, Mar 7 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin performed the umrah here yesterday.

He was given the opportunity to enter the Kaaba.

His wife Puan Sri Noorainee Abdul Rahman also performed the umrah, and they completed the ritual at about 10pm yesterday (3am Sunday in Malaysia).

Muhyiddin, who is on a four-day official visit to this country beginning yesterday, performed the umrah at the invitation of the Saudi Arabian King and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud. — Bernama