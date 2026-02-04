PUTRAJAYA, Feb 4 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi yesterday proposed a voluntary Salary Deduction Scheme (SPG) involving government employees, statutory bodies and private sector workers to expand the Quran Waqf programme nationwide.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also patron of the programme, said the initiative would help ensure its continuity and wider reach.

“Through this scheme, small but consistent contributions can create a significant impact,” he said when officiating the National-Level 2026 Quran Waqf Programme here yesterday.

Also present was Yayasan Restu executive chairman Datuk Dr Abdul Latiff Mirasa, who is also chief executive officer of Nasyrul Quran.

Ahmad Zahid said the scheme administrator should not impose charges on contributors, expressing hope that Angkatan Koperasi Kebangsaan Malaysia Bhd (ANGKASA), which is expected to manage the deductions, would not levy fees on Nasyrul Quran.

He also urged cooperative members nationwide to contribute through ANGKASA to increase waqf Quran production, noting that efforts are underway to translate the Quran into 30 languages and distribute copies to countries where Muslims form minority communities.

He further called on social media influencers to encourage their followers to contribute at least one copy of the Quran as waqf, adding that such contributions support the spread of the Quran and bring blessings to donors.

Ahmad Zahid also emphasised the need for strategic collaboration between Nasyrul Quran, Yayasan Restu and social media influencers, including content creators on platforms such as TikTok, to widen outreach through digital platforms.

“Let us use this opportunity, especially with Ramadan approaching, to encourage the public to contribute to the Quran waqf, as it will help sustain this programme,” he said. — Bernama