KOTA KINABALU, Feb 4 — Sabah’s prolonged shortage of teachers in Chinese National-Type Primary Schools (SJKC) requires urgent attention, said State Minister of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Datuk James Ratib.

He noted that the shortage is affecting both the quality of teaching and the daily operations of schools, and stressed the importance of placing trained local teachers so they can continue serving in the State.

“The issue of teacher shortages in SJKC must be addressed through a practical and integrated approach to ensure that education in Sabah remains high-quality and inclusive,” he said.

James made the remarks following a courtesy call by a delegation from the Sabah Chinese Primary School Boards Association (Sabah Dong Lian) on Monday. During the visit, the delegation presented an Education Memorandum highlighting the challenges faced by the schools, particularly the shortage of teachers.

Sabah Dong Lian Chairman Datuk Ben Lim Kiat Kong said the visit aimed to directly convey the chronic teacher shortage faced by SJKC in Sabah.

He hoped that the State Government would provide more comprehensive support, including practical policies and measures that can be implemented immediately to assist affected schools.

He also praised the Chinese education community in Sabah for its commitment to the principle of “education for all,” which has benefited students of various ethnic backgrounds and contributed to the State’s education development.

“Continued cooperation between the Government and schools is important to ensure that Sabah’s education future progresses in a balanced and sustainable manner,” he said.

At the end of the meeting, James commended the Chinese community for its contribution to education in Sabah, noting that it has benefited children of all races.

Both sides hoped that continued communication and cooperation will further strengthen the State’s education system. — Daily Express