Bersatu welcomes Sabah Umno’s decision to maintain GRS alliance

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia vice-president Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee has today welcomed the decision by Sabah Umno to maintain cooperation under the GRS banner. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 7 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia vice-president Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee has today welcomed the decision by Sabah Umno to maintain cooperation under the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah banner.

In a brief statement today, Ronald stated the conclusion of the Sabah state elections last year has clearly indicated the people’s will for political stability to be maintained.

“The country needs a form of political stability to handle much larger issues such as the economy and national development.

“The people placed their hope so that any political approach taken will promise political stability and the future of the country,” said Ronald.

Ronald’s statement came after Sabah Umno state liason chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin assured other Perikatan Nasional allies in the state that Umno will continue to cooperate under the GRS banner.

Ronald added that unity among PN component parties should be the core towards a new political alignment in the country.