Two men arrested over fight near Sprint Expressway

Police have arrested two men involved in a fighting incident at a traffic light near the Sprint Expressway in Damansara. — Reuters file pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Two men involved in a fighting incident at a traffic light near the Sprint Expressway in Damansara, Petaling Jaya here which went viral on social media yesterday, have been arrested by the police.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the altercation at 6.20pm involving a 46 -year -old motorcyclist and a 71 -year-old taxi driver was believed to have been caused by a misunderstanding.

He said the fight occurred after the motorcyclist was believed to have sounded the horn at a taxi driver whom he accused to have recklessly cut into the lane without giving a signal.

“Upon arriving at the traffic light, the motorcyclist involved reprimanded the taxi driver and an argument broke out. This led to the driver knocking on the taxi’s window,” he said in a statement today.

Nik Ezanee said the taxi driver then reportedly removed a steering wheel lock and was alleged to have hit the motorcyclist, causing injuries to the latter’s right hand.

“However, the taxi driver also lodged a police report claiming that the motorcyclist had threatened him using a helmet, apart from snatching his steering wheel lock and hitting him with it,” he said.

He said both men were arrested at 4.25 am today for further investigations under Section 324 of the Penal Code for causing injury and Section 160 of the Penal Code for fighting in public. — Bernama