Suggestion to sell vaccine through private hospitals not to prioritise VIPs, says Penang exco

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow receiving a Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine shot during the Covid-19 Phase One Immunisation Program inauguration ceremony at the Pulau Pinang Hospital, George Town, Feb 28, 2021. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

GEORGE TOWN, March 6 — The Penang state government’s suggestion to allow private hospitals to purchase and offer paid Covid-19 vaccination to those who can afford it was so that the free vaccines could be used for more frontliners.

Health, Agriculture and Agro-based Industry and Rural Development Committee chairman Dr Norlela Ariffin said if the suggestion was adopted, those receiving paid vaccines need not be placed as free vaccine recipients under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

“It isn’t to prioritise the vaccination for VVIPs or VIPs.

“Instead, those who can afford it can pay for the vaccines, while free vaccines can be given to more frontliners, especially those who are not included in the first phase, such as cleaners working for local authorities, district offices and agricultural officers,” she told Bernama.

She said the suggestion will also enable non-governmental organisations to purchase the vaccines and donate them to the needy, especially the elderly and high-risk groups who are not included as first phase recipients.

In addition, Norlela said she had suggested to Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin to incorporate i-Sejahtera data with MySejahtera for the second phase of the immunisation programme that will begin on April 1 to speed up the registration of existing i-Sejahtera members.

Also, she encouraged all Penangites to register using MySejahtera to receive the Covid-19 vaccine shot. — Bernama