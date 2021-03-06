Ismail Sabri: 205 held for breaching SOP on March 5

File photo of Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during a press conference in Seremban February 20, 2021. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — A total of 205 individuals were detained yesterday for flouting the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the movement control order (MCO), said Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Of the total, 193 were compounded, nine remanded and three released on bail.

“Not wearing face masks recorded 70 cases, failure to provide proper equipment or entry log at business premises (62 cases), not observing physical distancing (25), entertainment outlet activities (18), crossing districts or states without permission (16), premises operating beyond the permitted time or without permission (six), leaving home without valid reason (four) and others (four),” he said in a statement on the conditional MCO (CMCO) and recovery MCO (RMCO) today.

On Op Benteng, Ismail Sabri said 22 illegal immigrants were detained while two vessels and six vehicles were seized.

Meanwhile, the government has also decided to end the enhanced MCO (EMCO) imposed on the hostel, factory and construction site of Central Medicare in Hilir Perak, Perak as scheduled tomorrow. — Bernama