IRB denies audit, investigation activities politically motivated

The Inland Revenue Board denied the claim that the selection of cases for its enforcement action was politically motivated. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) has denied the claim that the selection of cases for its enforcement action is politically motivated.

The IRB in a statement today said its audit process or investigation on any individuals including politicians was solely conducted to ensure they abide by the country’s tax law.

“The IRB does not store information on race, religion or political affiliation of any individuals in its database because such information does not help in risk assessment of a case. At the same time, the information of individuals or companies subject to audit and investigation is also not disclosed by the IRB as it is confidential,” read the statement.

It said as the country’s main revenue collector, the IRB was committed to carrying out its responsibilities without fear or favour, adding that it strived to be fair, just and to act with integrity following the country’s tax law.

The IRB stressed that all its enforcement and collection activities, as well as civil litigations, were conducted following the Tax Audit Framework and the Tax Investigation Framework that can be accessed through its portal.

Individuals, companies or organisations could file an appeal to the Special Commissioner for Income Tax if they feel there were discrepancies on the amount of taxes that they were required to pay by submitting Form Q that could be downloaded from the portal, it said.

For any inquiries and feedback, customers can contact Hasil Care Line at 03-8911 1000 and 603-8911 1100 (overseas); HASiL Live Chat; or may use the Feedback Form available at the IRB official portal. — Bernama