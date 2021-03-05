Sungai Buloh car ramming: Two charged with various offences, including attempted murder of cops

On February 26, a video recording of policemen firing shots at the tyres of a Protan Waja car after two suspects refused to stop the vehicle in an attempt to escape police inspection, went viral on social media. — Picture via Facebook/Navin Kumar

PETALING JAYA, March 5 — The two men who appeared in a viral video clip of an incident where a car crashing into several vehicles in Sierramas, Sungai Buloh last week, were today charged at two separate courts here on various offences.

Mustaza Mustaffa, 35, and Khairul Fazily Fadzil, 40, however, pleaded not guilty after the charges against them were read before Judge Norshila Kamaruddin and Magistrate Nurshahira Abd Salim.

At the Sessions Court, Mustaza was charged with attempting to murder two policemen — Corporals M. Amareisan and Mohd Edham Zakaria, by speedily reversing a car and trying to run over the two cops at a traffic light junction, Jalan Kuala Selangor Kepong-bound, Damansara here, at 12.30pm on February 26.

The charge, under Section 307 of Penal Code carries a maximum jail term of 20 years upon conviction.

Mustaza and Khairul Fazily were jointly charged with possessing a dangerous weapon, an axe, at the same place, time and date.

The charge was framed under Section 5 and Section 6(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958.

Meanwhile, at the Magistrates’ Court, Mustaza and Khairul Fazily were jointly charged with obstructing the same policemen from carrying out their duties at the same place, time and date, under Section 186 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same code which carries a maximum jail term of two years or a fine of up to RM10,000 or both, if convicted.

Mustaza also claimed trial to four counts of mischief by damaging four vehicles including a Toyota Vellfire and a lorry, at the same place, time and date.

He was charged under Section 427 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum 12 months’ jail term or fine or both, if found guilty.

Mustaza was also accused of failing to produce his identity card, under Regulation 7 (1A) of the National Registration Regulations 1990, which carries a maximum fine of RM20,000 or up to three years imprisonment.

Deputy public prosecutors Alison Chan May Kam and Atifah Hazimah Wahab appeared for the prosecution.

Mustaza was represented by lawyers Datuk Suraj Singh and Datin Raj Preet Kaur while Khairul Fazily was unrepresented.

Mustaza was allowed bail at RM43,000 in one surety for all the charges while Khairul Fazily was denied bail due to the absence of bailor.

The cases have been set for mention on April 19.

