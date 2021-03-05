Shopee says no Covid-19 vaccine on sale on its platform

Shopee in a statement today confirmed that they have not found any similar listing on their platform. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — Online shopping platform, Shopee has denied the sale of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine as shown in a photo being circulated on Twitter and WhatsApp several days ago.

Shopee in a statement here today confirmed that they have not found any similar listing on their platform.

“The author of the tweet has since confirmed that the image was doctored and indeed fake. Covid-19 immunisation is a national health matter that should not be trivialised,” it said.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti), as well as the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) also confirmed the vaccine sale was fake news.

Shopee also reminded everyone that spreading false information on the vaccine is being monitored by the Royal Malaysia Police and the MCMC.

Two days ago, a screenshot of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine sale on Shopee went viral, offering it at a price of RM63.88. — Bernama