Perlis folks thrilled to see Muhyiddin at State Mosque

Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail performing Friday prayers with prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at the State Mosque, in Arau, Perlis, March 5, 2021. — Bernama pic

ARAU, March 5 — The public who went to perform the Friday prayers at the State Mosque here, today were thrilled with the presence of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Mohd Ammar Mustaqim Zulkifli, 19, a Universiti Teknologi Mara student said he was proud to finally be able to see Muhyiddin, whom he called “Abah”, in person.

“For me, ‘Abah’ (Muhyiddin) is a hero because he has worked so hard to administer the country, especially when we are fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic,” he told Bernama after the Friday prayers.

The Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail and the Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalulail consented to perform the Friday prayers at the State Mosque with Muhyiddin, who is on a one-day working visit to Perlis.

They were joined by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man, state secretary Azman Mohd Yusof and the state Exco members.

Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council ( MAIPs) chief executive officer Mohd Nazim Mohd Noor led the Friday prayers and the sermon was delivered by the Perlis Mufti Datuk Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin.

A senior citizen, Osman Bakar, 68, said he personally admired Muhyiddin who was friendly to the people from the beginning.

“Although I did not get the chance to shake hand with Tan Sri due to the stipulated SOPs (standard operating procedures), I’m thankful for being able to perform the Friday prayers with him and our beloved Raja of Perlis,” he said.

Earlier, Muhyiddin paid a courtesy call on the mentri besar and was scheduled to visit the Vaccine Administration Centre at the Kampung Gial Health Clinic in Kangar before wrapping up his visit. — Bernama