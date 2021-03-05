Manufacturers group calls for better road transport system in Sarawak

FMM Sarawak chairman Datuk Sri Victor Hii Lu Thian (fourth right) presents a memento to Lee during the courtesy call. — Borneo Post Online pic

KUCHING, March 5 — The Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) Sarawak has called on the Ministry of Transport to upgrade the road transport system in the state.

Its chairman Datuk Sri Victor Hii Lu Thian said Sarawak’s road transport system is vital to the industry given that various goods are mainly distributed statewide by land.

“A good road transport system is important, particularly in Sarawak, which can help attract investments to give a boost to the state’s economic development,” he said when paying a courtesy call on Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin on Wednesday.

Hii appealed to the ministry to help upgrade roads across Sarawak so that transporters would be able to carry more goods, thereby bringing down transportation costs.

“If we are able to deliver products using two lorries, we will not need to do so using four lorries, which involves higher costs,” he said.

In response, Lee said his ministry would look into all suggestions and issues raised by FMM Sarawak.

He said the federation had given some suggestions and highlighted problems in terms of transportation such as the delivery of heavy goods.

“My ministry will review all suggestions and issues raised by FMM Sarawak branch and we will also forward to the agency or department concerned to come up with short-term and long-term solutions,” he said.

During the meeting, Lee also appointed an FMM Sarawak committee member to sit on the Sarawak Transport Committee. — Borneo Post Online