In Labuan, 1,980 frontliners from government enforcement agencies vaccinated, says disaster committee chairman

A frontliner receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine from a low dead volume syringe in Putrajaya, March 1, 2021. — Bernama pic

LABUAN, March 5 — A total of 1,980 out of 2,340 frontliners from government enforcement agencies on the duty-free island have received the Covid-19 Pfizer BioNTech vaccine jabs from February 27 until today.

Labuan Natural Disaster Management Committee chairman Rithuan Ismail said they were frontliners under the Disaster Operation Control Centre (DOCC), comprising government agencies like police, People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela), Malaysia Civil Defence Force, Customs Department and Fire and Rescue Department.

“Not all the heads of government agencies here have been invited for phase one of the immunisation programme, only the frontliners,” he told Bernama today.

Labuan has three vaccination centres, namely the Membedai Health Clinic, Labuan Nucleus Hospital and Malaysian Armed Forces Hospital at the Royal Malaysian Air Force base, Membedai.

The Labuan-level immunisation programme was launched on February 27, a day after the arrival of 4,680 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the Labuan Ferry Terminal from Kota Kinabalu. — Bernama