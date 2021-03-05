Consumers can now track information on halal food supply chain through blockchain network

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Industries Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi scans the QR code of the Halal Blockchain Network at its launch in Cyberjaya, March 5, 2021. — Bernama pic

CYBERJAYA, March 5 — Consumers will now be able to track information on halal food supply chain through Halal Blockchain Network (HBN), a network technology developed by Malakat Ecosystem.

HBN founder and Malakat Group chief executive officer Mohd Fadzil Hashim said the HBN technology, will allow consumers to track food supply chain data by simply scanning the QR code affixed to food packagings.

Currently he said, with the HBN QR code facility, consumers just have to scan the code found on food packaging available at Malakat Grocer retail premises, for details on the food source, including the halal certification issued by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim).

“HBN is not a replacement to Jakim’s halal certification, but it adds value in ensuring that the food sold is truly halal,” he told the media after the launch of HBN by Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Industries Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi, here today.

With this blockchain technology, he said data on food supply from the producer level down to the sellers, are stored in the form of linked blocks and distributed to millions of computers around the world over the internet network for storage and authentication purposes.

“The use of the latest blockchain technology will ensure that the halal food supply chain is protected and not mixed with non-halal food and consumers are not deceived by fake Jakim halal logos,” he said.

Mohd Fadzil said to ensure the authenticity of the data and information stored in the HBN, all the relevant data would be entered not by the importers but by the staff of Malakat Ekosistem themselves.

“If the importer is from Pakistan, our staff will go there to gather all the necessary data. This will provide assurance to consumers,” he said.

Meanwhile, Che Abdullah said Malakat Ecosystem’s efforts to develop the HBN had the support of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries after issues and reports on manipulation of halal meat product certificates were raised.

“In this case, HBN will help ensure that the food supply is in accordance with religious needs as the food production process can be tracked right down to the slaughterhouses thus clearing consumers’ doubts on the authenticity of a product’s halal status, especially imported meat,” he said. — Bernama