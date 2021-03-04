Covid-19: Total of 785 Fire Dept staff in Penang to be vaccinated under Phase One, says director

Fire Department personnel wait to receive their Covid-19 jabs at the Jalan Perak Health Clinic in Jelutong March 4, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 4 — A total 785 fire and rescue department personnel in Penang will be vaccinated under the roll out of phase one of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme in the state.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department Director Saadon Mokhtar said there are a total 947 fire and rescue department personnel in Penang but they had to follow the vaccination schedule as provided by the state health department.

“I take the lead to be vaccinated first for the bomba in Penang today,” he said after receiving the first dose of the vaccine at the Jalan Perak Government Clinic here this morning.

He said a total 41 fire and rescue department personnel of all ranks will be vaccinated today while the rest will be vaccinated in stages.

He said they will ensure all of the fire and rescue department personnel in Penang will be vaccinated as soon as possible.

When asked if he felt any effects after the vaccination, he said he did not experience any side effects and believed that there is minimal side effects from the vaccine administered.

“With this vaccination for all our department personnel, I believe it will give them more confidence in fulfilling their duty especially during rescue works,” he said.

He said often fire and rescue department personnel had to rescue victims in different situations without knowing the health status of the victims so they are exposed to high risks.

“So after being vaccinated, I am sure they will be protected when conducting rescue works,” he said.

He said so far, there were no Covid-19 cases involving the fire and rescue department personnel.

Other than the fire and rescue department personnel, the Penang Deputy Police chief Datuk Abdul Aziz Abdul Majid, policemen and personnel from the Penang Prison Department received the first dose of the vaccine at the same clinic today.