Hours before MCO ends, new Covid-19 cases go above 2,000 again

A health worker takes a break at the Covid-19 test site at Dewan Kebajikan Gombak Setia February 20, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — Malaysia’s new-Covid-19 cases rose to 2,063 today, ending the three-day streak of staying under the 2,000-case range and just before the remaining movement control order (MCO) will expire at midnight.

However, full recoveries continued to outpace fresh infections, with the 2,922 recorded over the past day resulting in an overall reduction of active cases.

According to the Health Ministry, another five people have died from Covid-19, raising the country’s death toll from the disease to 1,153.

