Police looking for man from Aceh to assist in probe on syabu seizure

BUKIT MERTAJAM, March 2 — Police are looking for a man from Aceh, Indonesia to assist in investigations related to last Thursday’s arrest of five men and the seizure of syabu worth RM22.46 million.

Seberang Perai Tengah District Police chief ACP Shafee Abd Samad said the man, identified as Razali, with passport number CA235727, was a tenant of the condominium in Juru Sentral that was used to keep the syabu.

“The 37-year-old suspect is among those sought by police to help complete their investigation,” he said in a statement today.

Those with information about the man can contact investigating officer Sity Najwa Mohd Abd Latif at 010-2882662 or the nearest police station.

Yesterday, Bukit Aman NCID director Datuk Razarudin Husain said police crippled an international drug syndicate, masterminded by a man from Aceh, following the seizure of 623.76 kg of syabu worth RM22.46 million in a lorry and a condominium in Juru Sentral.

The syndicate’s activity was discovered when two Motorcycle Patrol Unit (URB) personnel spotted three people transferring goods from a lorry to a car in Jalan Kebun Nanas, Bukit Mertajam, near here, at 2am. — Bernama