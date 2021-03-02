National Council for Local Government agrees to Jendela programme in principle, says minister

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin delivers her speech during the opening ceremony of the Malaysia Urban Forum 2020 in Kuala Lumpur September 28, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — The National Council for Local Government (NCLG) agreed to the National Digital Network (Jendela) plan in principle in a meeting chaired by Senior Minister of Works, Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof this afternoon.

Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin said the plan, which was drafted based on discussions with stakeholders during the National Digital Infrastructure Lab session last year, would be the platform to improve digital communication services under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

“To ensure the smooth and continued implementation of the Jendela project, assistance from governments at both state and local level to implement the project at state level is greatly needed,” she said in a statement today.

The meeting also considered and agreed on five proposal papers to make communication services the third public utility, the use of planning guidelines and application procedures for developers of communication structures or towers.

In addition, the application process for the accommodation for workers in the short term and the guidelines for markets in local government areas were considered and agreed upon.

The meeting was held virtually and was joined by Zuraida, Health Minister Datuk Seri Adham Baba, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, five deputy ministers and two state ministers from Sabah and Sarawak. — Bernama