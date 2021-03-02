Man burnt to death in Ampang blaze

Norazam said the victim was believed to have been trapped inside the house and unable to escape. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — A 48-year-old man died in a fire that razed his house at Taman Pandan Jaya, Ampang here last night.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said the victim suffered burns on his entire body.

He said the victim was believed to have been trapped inside the house and unable to escape.

“A team rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 8.30pm.

“About 90 per cent of the victim’s house was destroyed in the incident and firefighters managed to control the fire at 9pm,” he said when contacted. — Bernama