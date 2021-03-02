Malaysia’s first liver recipient laid to rest in Sungai Petani

Liver donor Wan Mohd Hafizam Wan Ismail was seen escorting Mohd Afiq Ikmal Muhammad Zaini’s remains from the hospital and assisted in the burial process in Tikam Batu, Kedah, March 2, 2021. — Bernama pic

SUNGAI PETANI, March 2 — Malaysia’s first liver recipient, Mohd Afiq Ikmal Muhammad Zaini, 23, who died of liver complications this morning was laid to rest at the Al-Barakah Mosque Muslim Cemetery in Kampung Masjid Tikam Batu here at 5.40pm.

The remains of Mohd Afiq Ikmal, who died at the Selayang Hospital at 5.30am today, arrived at his grandparents’ house in Tikam Batu at 3.30pm.

Liver donor Wan Mohd Hafizam Wan Ismail was also seen escorting Mohd Afiq Ikmal’s remains from the hospital and assisted in the burial process.

Mohd Afiq Ikmal’s father Muhammad Zaini Derahim, 50, told reporters after the funeral prayers at the Al-Baraqah Mosque that the eldest of three siblings managed to open both his eyes and looked at him for about 10 minutes before he died.

He added that he was disappointed that his son’s wish to give souvenirs to nurses and doctors who had treated him all this while was not granted.

“Before this, I did not know about it. Now, I’m quite sad that his wish is not granted and he already paid RM100 in deposit for the 35 souvenir items. God willing, I will keep in touch with the souvenir maker to fulfil my son’s wish,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wan Mohd Hafizam, 45, said he felt restless for about two weeks before Mohd Afiq Ikmal’s passing and the last time he saw him was yesterday evening.

It was reported that Mohd Afiq Ikmal had been receiving treatment at the Selayang Hospital since February 13. He underwent the liver transplant when he was 14 months old after Wan Mohd Hafizam, who is now an Associate Officer with the Civil Defence Force, expressed his readiness to donate part of his liver. — Bernama