DBKL: Busking allowed inside premises only

DBKL said the permission was only for busking activities inside premises such as shopping malls, food courts and restaurants, and must comply with the SOP set by the National Security Council.― Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) announced that buskers, or street musicians, have been allowed to resume their performance from 3pm to 9pm for a maximum of three sessions only since February 26.

DBKL, in a statement today, said the permission was only for busking activities inside premises such as shopping malls, food courts and restaurants, and must comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the National Security Council (MKN).

“The buskers are required to wear face masks at all time, except when singing, with each group limited to only three people and with physical distancing of one metre.

“Spectators are not allowed to be involved in the performance, take selfie or photographs with the buskers. Collections will only be allowed via a tip box or potter situated one metre away from the buskers and the QR Code method is encouraged,” he said.

DBKL stressed that buskers wishing to use the premises would have to get prior permission while the spectator capacity would depend on the area of performance in accordance with the approval of the MKN.

Apart from that, DBKL also plans to provide more space for buskers through the use of premises like the Urban Transformation Centres (UTCs) and food courts under the supervision of local authorities so as to help them generate income.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Busker Club (MYBC) president Wady Hamdan said the approval had allowed buskers to recover their income that had been affected by the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“We are thankful for the announcement as buskers have had to find other jobs besides selling their musical instruments to meet daily needs,” he said. — Bernama