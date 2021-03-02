Cops nab three including couple, drugs worth RM1.37m seized in Klang Valley

Police last week arrested a married couple and another man, all of whom are suspected of being masterminds behind a drug trafficking syndicate in the Klang Valley. — IStock.com pic via AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — Police last week arrested a married couple and another man, all of whom are suspected of being masterminds behind a drug trafficking syndicate in the Klang Valley.

They also seized drugs estimated to be worth RM1.37 million in the February 26 arrest.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (Intelligence/Operations) deputy director DCP Zainudin Ahmad said the three suspects were arrested through three raids in Operasi Khas Op Quicksand.

“The police raid led to the arrest of two local men and a woman aged between 25 and 28 years old in two rented serviced apartments believed to be used by the suspects for drug trafficking purposes.

“Police also found syabu weighing 38 kilogrammes and heroin weighing 457 grammes in one of the two premises involved, all estimated to be worth RM1.37 million believed to be for the use of 191,523 drug addicts,” he said at a press conference, here. today.

He said his team also took action to seize the assets believed to belong to the three suspects, namely three vehicles, jewellery, and RM23,684 in cash making of the total seizure including drugs worth estimated at RM1.48 million.

Zainudin said urine tests conducted on all the suspects returned negative while two of the male suspects had previous criminal records involving drugs.

He said the syndicate’s modus operandi was to distribute and sell drugs to their customers in the Klang Valley through smartphone applications such as WeChat and Telegram. The syndicate had been active since July last year.

“Based on investigations, the syndicate is believed to have received drug supplies in bulk from neighbouring countries, and repackaged them in small quantities to be distributed to their customers,” he said.

He added that all the suspects are currently remanded for seven days from February 27 to March 5 and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama